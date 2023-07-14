Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Selene Finance LP, Stern & Eisenberg and Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, doing business as Christiana Trust, not individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by the Kim Law Firm on behalf of Ada M. Ramirez-Reilly, accuses the defendants of attempting to collect a 'phantom debt' from Ramirez-Reilly after she completed her Chapter 13 bankruptcy plan. The case is 2:23-cv-03767, Ramirez-Reilly v. Selene Finance LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 4:52 AM

Plaintiffs

ADA M. Ramirez-Reilly

defendants

Selene Finance LP

Stern & Eisenberg, PC

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, d/b/a Christiana Trust, Not Individually But AS Trustee For Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws