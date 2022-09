New Suit

PennyMac Loan Services was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court seeking to cancel a foreclosure sale. The suit was filed by Martinez & Martinez and Rodriguez & Garza on behalf of Conrado Ramirez Jr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:22-cv-00315, Ramirez Jr. v. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

September 06, 2022, 12:53 PM