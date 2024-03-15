Who Got The Work

Gregory S. Pennington of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry has entered an appearance for Brayan D. Baez-Vargas and Winebow in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Jan. 29 in New Jersey District Court by Helen F. Dalton & Associates on behalf of Omar A. Ramirez Gutierrez. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:24-cv-00513, Ramirez Gutierrez v. Winebow, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 15, 2024, 9:38 AM

