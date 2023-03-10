Who Got The Work

Tonya Blosser Braun and Elaine Rogers Walsh of Jones Day have entered appearances for Verizon Connect Fleet USA and Verizon Connect Inc. in a pending collective employment action. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed Jan. 23 in Georgia Northern District Court by Feldman Legal Group on behalf of inside sales reps who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:23-cv-00343, Ramirez et al v. Verizon Connect Fleet USA LLC et al.

Telecommunications

March 10, 2023, 7:22 AM