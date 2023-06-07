Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, a truckload shipping carrier, and Michael Kevin Hueguez to California Central District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Wilshire Law Firm on behalf of Marili Gastelum, Blanca Estela Ramirez and Silvia Brisero. The case is 5:23-cv-01058, Ramirez et al v. Swift Transportation Co of Arizona, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 07, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Blanca Estela Ramirez

Marili Gastelum

defendants

Swift Transportation Co of Arizona, LLC

Michael Kevin Hueguez

defendant counsels

Wood Smith Henning & Berman

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision