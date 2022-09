Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Winston & Strawn on Friday removed a privacy lawsuit against LexisNexis Risk Solutions to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Just Futures Law and Legal Action Chicago on behalf of political activists and community organizations that claim harm from the defendant's collection and sale of personal data. The suit is 1:22-cv-05384, Ramirez et al v. LexisNexis Risk Solutions.