Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Walker on Wednesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Robert Garcia, the chief of police for Bangs, Texas, and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Tommy Adams on behalf of Lacie Leigh Ramirez, who contends that Chief Garcia wrongfully issued her a criminal trespass warning on her own property. The case is 6:22-cv-00039, Ramirez et al v. Garcia et al.

Government

August 10, 2022, 4:42 PM