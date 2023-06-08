New Suit - Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death

Triple-S Propiedad, TR Medical Management Group and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court action was brought by attorney Alicia M. Santos-Irizarry on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that his wife died due to medical malpractice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01302, Ramirez-Cedeo v. Torres-Rodriguez et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 3:11 PM

