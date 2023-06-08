New Suit - Medical Malpractice, Wrongful Death
Triple-S Propiedad, TR Medical Management Group and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court. The court action was brought by attorney Alicia M. Santos-Irizarry on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that his wife died due to medical malpractice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01302, Ramirez-Cedeo v. Torres-Rodriguez et al.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 3:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- Alicia Margarita Santos-Irizarry
defendants
- Triple S Propiedad
- ABC Entities
- Aspen American Insurance Company
- Bayamon Medical Center
- Conjugal Partnership Alacaraz-Smith
- Conjugal Partnership Avila-Doe
- Conjugal Partnership Colon-Smith
- Conjugal Partnership Fahme-Miles
- Conjugal Partnership Febo-Miles
- Conjugal Partnership Galan-Doe
- Conjugal Partnership Gonzalez-Roe
- Conjugal Partnership Lopez-Miles
- Conjugal Partnership Morales-Roe
- Conjugal Partnership Rodriguez-Doe
- Conjugal Partnership Rodriguez-Smith
- Conjugal Partnership Rosario-Smith
- Conjugal Partnership Ruiz-Roe
- Conjugal Partnership Torres-Doe
- Conjugal Partnership Torres-Roe
- Continental Insurance Company
- Dorado Health, Inc.
- Dr. Andres Avila-Gonzalez
- Dr. Armando Lopez-Tristani
- Dr. Eduardo Fahme-Gonzalez
- Dr. Eduardo Torres-Berrios
- Dr. Emeline Rodriguez-Soto
- Dr. Felix Ruiz-Alvarez
- Dr. Jose M Rodriguez-Castro
- Dr. Leonardo Torres-Rodriguez
- Dr. Luis A Perez-Abreu
- Dr. Luis B Gonzalez-Ingles
- Dr. Luis Rosario-Vargas
- Dr. Osvaldo Alcaraz-Diaz
- Dr. Pedro Febo-Toledo
- Dr. Pedro Morales-Morales
- Dr. Ricardo Galan-Vazquez
- Dr. Stephanie Colon-Lopez
- Emergency Room Administrative Services, LLC
- Jane Doe
- Jane Miles
- Jane Roe
- Joana Doe
- Joana Miles
- Joana Roe
- Joana Smith
- John Doe
- John Smith
- Lt. Richard Roe
- Metropolitan Ob/Gyn Group CSP d/b/a Metropolitan Ob/Gyn Group
- Physicians XYZ
- Puerto Rico Medical Defense Insurance Company
- Richard Doe
- Rose Doe
- Rose Miles
- Rose Roe
- Rose Smith
- Simed
- Spouses XYZ
- Susan Roe
- Susan Smith
- The Medical Protective Company (Medpro)
- Tr Medical Management, LLC d/b/a Tr Medical Management Group
- XYZ Entities
- XYZ Insurance Companies
nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims