Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on Friday removed a lawsuit filed against YouTube by a serial pro se plaintiff to New York Southern District Court. According to the Wilson Sonsini defense lawyers, the suit is the fifth action filed by the plaintiff against YouTube based on claims that his YouTube channel was stolen. The case is 1:23-cv-06071, Ramani v. Youtube, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 14, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Valmiki Ramani

defendants

Youtube, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract