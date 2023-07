Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against YouTube to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-06064, Ramani v. Youtube, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 14, 2023, 12:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Valmiki Ramani

defendants

Youtube, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract