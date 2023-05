New Suit - Contract

Ramada Worldwide filed a franchise lawsuit against TCBH Inc. and Alison Chang on Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid recurring fees, was brought by Connell Foley. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02782, Ramada Worldwide Inc. v. TCBH Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 23, 2023, 1:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Ramada Worldwide Inc.

Plaintiffs

Connell Foley

defendants

Alison Chang

Tcbh, Inc.

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute