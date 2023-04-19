New Suit - Contract

Ramada Worldwide Inc., a Wyndham Hotels & Resorts subsidiary, sued Management Solution Holdings LLC, Aaron Morris and Shannon Steel Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over a franchise dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Connell Foley, contends that the defendants defaulted on a franchise agreement by failing to operate a Ramada hotel on a continuous basis. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02183, Ramada Worldwide Inc. v. Management Solution Holdings, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 19, 2023, 2:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Ramada Worldwide Inc.

Plaintiffs

Connell Foley

defendants

Aaron Morris

Management Solution Holdings, LLC

Shannon Steel

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute