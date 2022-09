Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at DLA Piper on Thursday removed a franchise lawsuit against Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Jennings Strouss & Salmon and Portell Law on behalf of Ram Donuts, accuses the defendants of wrongfully terminating the plaintiff's franchise at the University of Arizona. The case is 4:22-cv-00433, Ram Donuts Inc. v. Dunkin' Donuts Franchising LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 22, 2022, 9:01 PM