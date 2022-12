Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Connell Foley on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Alltel Communications d/b/a Verizon Wireless to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Donald G. Karpowich PC on behalf of Ram Buildings, accuses the defendant of failing to reimburse the plaintiff over $93,000 for property damages arising from a lease term. The case is 3:22-cv-02043, Ram Buildings v. Alltel Communications, LLC.

Telecommunications

December 23, 2022, 5:31 AM