New Suit - Contract

Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. and Dobco Inc. were sued Wednesday in Delaware District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case was filed by Offit Kurman on behalf of the U.S. government, for the use and benefit of Ralph G. Degli Obizzi & Sons Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-00729, Ralph G. Degli Obizzi & Sons, Inc. v. Dobco, Inc. et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 4:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Ralph G. Degli Obizzi & Sons, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Offit Kurman

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Dobco, Inc.

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects