Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Arthur J. Gallagher to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Brooks Pierce McLendon Humphrey & Leonard on behalf of Raleigh Radiology Associates, accuses the defendant of negligently allowing the plaintiff's cybersecurity insurance policies to lapse, exposing the plaintiff to increased liability following a Feb. 2022 cyberattack. The case is 5:23-cv-00234, Raleigh Radiology Associates Inc. v. Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services Inc.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Raleigh Radiology Associates, Inc.

defendants

Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute