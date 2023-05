New Suit - Wrongful Death

Textron subsidiary Avco Corp. and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The court action, for claims concerning an allegedly defective airplane part, was filed by Katzman, Lampert & Stoll on behalf of the estates of Braedan Raleigh and Devin Criddle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00852, Raleigh et al v. Avco Corporation et al.

Aerospace & Defense

May 23, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Brent Criddle

Mark Raleigh

Plaintiffs

Katzman, Lampert & Stoll

defendants

Avco Corporation

Champion Aerospace, LLC

Avstar Fuel Systems, Inc.

Precision Airmotive, LLC

nature of claim: 315/for airplane product liability claims