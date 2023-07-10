Who Got The Work

FedEx has turned to in-house counsel Frederick Douglas and Brandon D. Pettes to defend a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case was filed May 26 in Tennessee Western District Court by Nichols Kaster PLLP and Pollins Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as security specialists who contend that they were not compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker, is 2:23-cv-02340, Rakowsky v. Federal Express Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

July 10, 2023, 6:04 AM

Andrew Rakowsky

Pollins Law

Nichols Kaster

Federal Express Corporation

Federal Express Corporation-Hacks Cross Rd

Federal Express Corporation

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations