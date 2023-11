Who Got The Work

Lisa Henderson and Nicholas Shodrok of Clyde & Co. has entered an appearance for oil and gas mining company Southey Mauritius Ltd. in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The case was filed Oct. 9 in Texas Southern District Court by Doyle Dennis LLP on behalf of Janaid Rakiep, who contends that he was injured while working on the defendant's platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, is 4:23-cv-03802, Rakiep v. Hess Corporation et al.

Energy

November 23, 2023, 8:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Janaid Rakiep

Janaid Rakiep

Plaintiffs

Doyle LLP

Doyle Dennis LLP

defendants

Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation

Inspectram Limited

Inspectram Limited

Southey Mauritius Ltd

Southey Mauritius Ltd

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims