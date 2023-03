Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Papillon Airways Inc. to Nevada District Court. The complaint, over personal injury claims arising from a helicopter crash, was filed by Robb & Robb and Bertoldo Carter Smith & Cullen on behalf of Amy Rakic, Cedomir Rakic and Maddison Rakic. The case is 2:23-cv-00321, Rakic et al v. Papillon Airways, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 01, 2023, 5:04 PM