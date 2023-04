Who Got The Work

Seth J. Schwartz of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Yoder's Restaurant Inc., doing business as American Bar and Grill, in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Feb. 21 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Soloff & Zervanos on behalf of Brittany Rakers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L Schmehl, is 5:23-cv-00666, Rakers v. Yoder's Restaurant, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 06, 2023, 10:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Rakers

Plaintiffs

Soloff & Zervanos, P.C.

defendants

Yoder's Restaurant, Inc.

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation