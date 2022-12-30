New Suit - Securities

Becton Dickinson and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court claiming more than $4 million in company shares. The lawsuit was filed by Uscher, Quiat, Uscher and Russo on behalf of David S. Rajpurohit, a former Becton employee who contends that more than $4 million dollars worth of his shares in the company are unaccounted for. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07612, Rajpurohit v. Becton Dickinson And Company et al.

Health Care

December 30, 2022, 6:22 PM