New Suit - Contract

Geico, an auto insurance company, was slapped with a franchise lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The court action, filed by Whitcomb Selinsky McAuliffe on behalf of the owners of ANRI Insurance Agency, seek a rescission of the plaintiffs' franchise agreement with Geico due to its failure to comply with the statutory requirements for the sale of a franchise business opportunity under the Wisconsin Franchise Investment Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00425, Rajaraman v. GEICO Indemnity Company.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Mr. Balmurali Rajaraman

Plaintiffs

Whitcomb Selinsky Mcauliffe PC

defendants

GEICO Indemnity Company

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute