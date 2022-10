New Suit - Employment

TrueBlue, a specialized staffing firm, and Peoplescout were hit with a complaint Monday in Washington Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who pursues age and disability discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05785, Rajapakse v. TrueBlue et al.

Business Services

October 19, 2022, 5:46 AM