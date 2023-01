New Suit - Contract

Mercedes-Benz and other defendants were sued on Wednesday in Arizona District Court over an allegedly unlawful car repo. The suit was brought by Schern Richardson Finter on behalf of Dulceria La Bonita Wholesale and Zakia Jackline Rajabian. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00168, Rajabian et al. v. Mercedes-Benz USA LLC et al.