Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Specialized Loan Servicing and other defendants to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Mohammad Nawaz Raja and Neelum Nawaz Raja. The case is 1:23-cv-00736, Raja et al v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Mohammad Nawaz Raja

Neelum Nawaz Raja

defendants

Bww Law Group, LLC

Equity Trustees, LLC

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract