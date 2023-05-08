Who Got The Work

Brian M. Schwartz and Schuyler Ferguson of Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone have entered appearances for Inland Pipe Rehabilitation in a pending lawsuit alleging employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed March 23 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Nacht & Roumel on behalf of a U.S. Army veteran who claims that she was unlawfully terminated after seeking permission to bring a service dog to work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 5:23-cv-10684, Raitz v. Inland Pipe Rehabilitation LLC.

