New Suit - Contract

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Raistone Purchasing LLC-Series XXXVII. The suit pursues claims against Comercializadora De Papeles Y Cartones Surpapel S.A. for allegedly failing to pay approximately $15 million in certain accounts receivable to Raistone as part of a supply chain finance arrangement for the benefit of Comercializadora. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10221, Raistone Purchasing LLC-Series XXXVII v. Comercializadora De Papeles Y Cartones Surpapel S.A.

Transportation & Logistics

December 02, 2022, 10:52 AM