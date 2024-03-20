Raising Concerns on Long-Term Strategies, Midsize Law Firms ...

News From Law.com

With no silver bullet in sight to incentivize attorneys away from home and hybrid working, returning to the office has been a slow process for firms following the pandemic. Almost all firms have a policy for hybrid work, but only about a third apply it, according to CBRE's 2024 U.S. Law Firm Office Benchmarking Survey. The majority of firms with a policy require three or more days a week in the office. Still, overwhelmingly, firms want lawyers in the office more—83% of Am Law 200 firms and 73% of regional firms, according to the survey.

March 20, 2024, 1:28 PM

