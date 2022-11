New Suit - Employment

WestRock, a manufacturer of paper and consumer packaging materials, was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged disability- and gender-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed pro se by Helene Rainville. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06384, Rainville v. WestRock Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 15, 2022, 4:58 PM