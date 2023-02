Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Hearst Media to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Mahoney Law Group on behalf of Mark Rains, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 2:23-cv-01432, Rains v. Hearst Media Production Group LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 24, 2023, 8:44 PM