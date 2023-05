New Suit - Copyright

TCJ Manufacturing d/b/a Velvet Heart was sued by Rails International for copyright infringement on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Polsinelli, accuses the defendant of selling apparel with infringing designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04132, Rails International LLC v. TCJ Manufacturing LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 8:03 PM

