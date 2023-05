Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nixon Peabody on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Paychex, a provider of outsourced HR, payroll and benefits services, to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Bhatia Law Firm, Smith Law Corp. and Benowitz Law Corp. on behalf of a former business development manager. The case is 2:23-cv-04140, Rai v. Paychex North America Inc.

Business Services

May 26, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Mandip Rai

defendants

Paychex North America Inc.

defendant counsels

Nixon Peabody

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches