Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against defense contractor Vectrus Systems Corporation to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Queener Law and Doyle Dennis LLP on behalf of Hammeeda Rahin, who sustained injuries after twisting her foot and falling while exiting a latrine unit at a U.S. refugee camp site located in Doha, Qatar. The case is 1:23-cv-01997, Rahin v. Vectrus Systems Corporation.

Business Services

August 08, 2023, 5:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Hammeeda Rahin

defendants

Vectrus Systems Corporation

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims