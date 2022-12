Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wood Smith Henning & Berman on Friday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against Independent Specialty Insurance and CRC Insurance Services to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Zeta, was filed by the Morgan Law Group on behalf of Comfort Suites and Rehhman Rahim. The case is 2:22-cv-05231, Rahim et al v. Independent Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 7:48 PM