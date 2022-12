Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Brookfield Properties (USA II) LLC, Willowbrook Mall and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Criaco & Samperi on behalf of Pegah Rahgozar. The case is 4:22-cv-04390, Rahgozar v. Brookfield Properties Retails, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 7:01 PM