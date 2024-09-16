Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Peter T. Shapiro has entered an appearance for Arirang Hibachi Steak House in a pending website accessibility class action. The action, filed Aug. 1 in New York Eastern District Court by Asher Cohen PLLC, contends that the defendant's website is inaccessible to screen readers and denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan, is 1:24-cv-05400, Raheel v. Arirang Hibachi Steak House, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 16, 2024, 8:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Aishia Raheel

Plaintiffs

Asher Cohen

Defendants

Arirang Hibachi Steak House, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA