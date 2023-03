Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Specialty Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind storm, was filed by Mapp & Parker on behalf of Hussein Rahal and Lubna Rahal. The case is 6:23-cv-00392, Rahal et al v. National Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 3:05 PM