Who Got The Work

Krysta K. Gumbiner and Brian J. Talcott of Dinsmore & Shohl have stepped in to represent Michael Joseph DeVito in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed pro se on June 9 in Illinois Northern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin, is 1:23-cv-03669, Ragonese et al v. Peterka et al.

Illinois

July 24, 2023, 6:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer-Lynn Robertson

Robert-Joseph Ragonese

defendants

Edward Ralph Peterka

Iris Yolanda Martinez

Joel Louis Chupack

Lloyd James Brooks

Michael Joseph DeVito

Sophia Harriet Hall

defendant counsels

Dinsmore & Shohl

Manley Deas Kochalski Llc

nature of claim: 140/alleging breach of contract