New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Tesla was slapped with an antitrust class action Monday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky, accuses Tesla of monopolizing the market for Tesla vehicle repair services and replacement parts, forcing consumers to overpay for repairs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02352, Ragone v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 15, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Ragone

Plaintiffs

Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky LLP

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations