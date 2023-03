New Suit - Personal Injury

Morgan & Morgan filed a trip-and-fall lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Leah Rager. The suit targets MSC Cruises S.A. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-60616, Rager.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 30, 2023, 1:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Leah Rager

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

f/k/a MSC Cruises (USA) Inc MSC Cruises S.A.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims