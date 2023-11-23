Richard Frohlichstein of Latham & Watkins has entered an appearance for Farfetch Ltd. and its top directors in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 20 in Maryland District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the company was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China and that it faced onboarding challenges when launching its Reebok partnership. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Maddox, is 8:23-cv-02857, Ragan v. Farfetch Limited et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
November 23, 2023, 9:34 AM