Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Burr & Forman on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Combined Insurance Company of America to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, which pertains to the denial of accidental death benefits, was filed by Morris King & Hodge on behalf of Betty Ragan. The case is 5:22-cv-01171, Ragan v. Combined Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

September 14, 2022, 5:30 AM