New Suit

Amazon.com and one of its delivery drivers were sued Thursday in Illinois Southern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was filed by Rich, Rich, Cooksey & Chappell on behalf of Jerry Lee Ragain. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02443, Ragain v. Byrd et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 20, 2022, 3:54 PM