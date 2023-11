News From Law.com International

A raft of top firms including Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Clifford Chance, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Latham & Watkins and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, are acting on a deal that will see a private equity consortium acquire the Ebay-backed listings business Adevinta.

Technology

November 22, 2023, 5:27 AM

