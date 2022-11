New Suit - Patent

Google was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, filed by Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Rafqa Star LLC, asserts a single patent describing methods and systems for presenting information to a mobile device user based on the user’s current location and detected movement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01207, Rafqa Star, LLC v. Google, LLC.