New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Volkswagen was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, part of a string of similar cases brought by Squitieri & Fearon, contends that certain Volkswagen vehicles' internet and communications systems are only compatible with 3G networks, making the features worthless once wireless carriers began to phase out 3G. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06230, Raffo v. Volkswagen Group of America Inc. et al.