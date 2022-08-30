New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bloomin' Brands, owner of fast casual dining chains including Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba's Italian Grill, and OS Restaurant Services LLC was sued Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The court case was brought by Shavitz Law Group and Klafter Lesser LLP on behalf of assistant managers at Carrabba’s who did not receive overtime wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-01999, Raffo et al v. OS Restaurant Services, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 30, 2022, 6:26 PM