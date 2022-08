New Suit - Employment Class Action

Darden Restaurants and GMRI Inc. were hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by James R. Theuer PLLC on behalf of Longhorn Steakhouse employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00342, Rafferty v. GMRI, Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 16, 2022, 2:45 PM