Raffensperger to Speak With Federal Prosecutors Probing Trum...

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to speak to federal prosecutors from the office of special counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss. In a rambling phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump suggested Raffensperger, the top elections official in Georgia, could help "find" the votes necessary to reverse Democrat Joe Biden's narrow presidential election win in the state.

June 28, 2023, 12:37 PM

